USDD (USDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $714.13 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. USDD has a total market cap of $714.13 million and $42.41 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00585050 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.86 or 0.30474292 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About USDD

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,037 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

