UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Tops $3.62 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.79 or 0.00022476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $4.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.77008291 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,551,054.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

