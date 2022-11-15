UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $473.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

