United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $81,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

