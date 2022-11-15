United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

United Internet Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. United Internet has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

