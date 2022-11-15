Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Boston Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after acquiring an additional 776,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.60. 179,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average of $215.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.