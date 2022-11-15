Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 37.22 Per Share

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.44) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Unilever Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,089.50 ($48.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,964.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,849.92. The firm has a market cap of £103.69 billion and a PE ratio of 2,046.95. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,178 ($49.10).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($56.40) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($42.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($54.05) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($51.70) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,142.31 ($48.68).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

