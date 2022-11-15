Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 43,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,630. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

