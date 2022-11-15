Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Takes $9.77 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 753,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 5.4% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 5,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,039. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

