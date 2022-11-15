Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 186.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,386. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $179.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

