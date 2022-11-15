Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

TSM stock traded up $8.35 on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $420.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

