Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.55 on Tuesday, hitting $527.77. 49,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.