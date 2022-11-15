Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,375 shares of company stock worth $8,891,102 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.69. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,545. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $346.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

