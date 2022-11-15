Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,590 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 55,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,515. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

