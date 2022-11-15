Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,144 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after buying an additional 726,188 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 447,841 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,861,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,654. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

