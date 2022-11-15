Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,488 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. 13,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

