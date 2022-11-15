Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 3.2% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 627.4% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 20,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,634. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

