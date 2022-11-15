UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Down 3%

Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 11,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

UGE International Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 million. Analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

