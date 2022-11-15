Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tuniu Co. ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.14% of Tuniu worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.