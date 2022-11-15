Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waters by 122.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.12.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

