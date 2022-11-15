Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 129,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $214,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 384.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,376 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

