Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 361.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.58.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.31.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

