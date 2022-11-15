Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.99.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

