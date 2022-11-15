Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Paychex by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

