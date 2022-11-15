Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock worth $4,157,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

