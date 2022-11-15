Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts
In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,849 shares of company stock worth $4,157,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Electronic Arts Stock Performance
NASDAQ EA opened at $129.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Arts (EA)
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.