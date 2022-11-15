Trust Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 638.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.8 %

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of IQV stock opened at $222.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.87 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

