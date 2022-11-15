Trust Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

