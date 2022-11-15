Trust Asset Management LLC Has $339,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 51,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 275,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

