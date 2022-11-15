Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 634 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 13.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $325.88 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Company Profile

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.