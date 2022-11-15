Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.88.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $428.03 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

