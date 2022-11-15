Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.