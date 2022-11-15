Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $857,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $22,404,006. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $250.95 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

