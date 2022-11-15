Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

