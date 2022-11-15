Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,276 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,509. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

