Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

AIG opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

