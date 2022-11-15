Truist Financial Trims Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Target Price to $45.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BVH stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.72. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

