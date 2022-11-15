Truist Financial Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock opened at $302.00 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.