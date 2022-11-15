Truefg LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truefg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 15.6% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truefg LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,610 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,126,000 after purchasing an additional 488,380 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 67,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.