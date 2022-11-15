Truefg LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,223. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86.

