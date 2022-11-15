Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Down 6%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.48. Approximately 21,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 694,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $885.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.