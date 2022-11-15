Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.17

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 14939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Trine II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 608,277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trine II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trine II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.