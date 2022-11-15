Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading 17.6% Higher

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 17.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 34,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 62,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Trilogy International Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$6.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$106.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

