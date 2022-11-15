Trifast (LON:TRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.68), with a volume of 68494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.94 million and a PE ratio of 857.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.