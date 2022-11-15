Tribe Achieves Market Cap of $96.10 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Tribe token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $96.10 million and $2.84 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00581206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.59 or 0.30274074 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

