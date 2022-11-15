Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 206.75% from the company’s previous close.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $476.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. Tremor International has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $17.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.