Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,340,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after buying an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 668,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

