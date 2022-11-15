Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $3.15 at Credit Suisse Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

COOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 601,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,799. The company has a market capitalization of $497.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Traeger by 35.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 29,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 849.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Traeger by 54.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

