Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Call Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 146% compared to the average volume of 3,600 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 30.6 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

