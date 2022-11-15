Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 14,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the average volume of 12,921 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,823.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,605. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

