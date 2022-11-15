TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of TPG opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 481.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TPG by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 117,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TPG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

