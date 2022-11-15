TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TPG to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TPG to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.
TPG Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of TPG opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 481.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Trading of TPG
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.